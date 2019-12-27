Meghan Markle's Friend Fights Back Against Christmas Card Photoshop Claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t even send out a Christmas card without getting criticized.

Shortly after the couple debuted their holiday greeting on Monday, The Daily Mail accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of digitally altering their card to emphasize the former “Suits” actor’s face.

The sweet black-and-white picture, which shows Archie crawling toward the camera while both of his parents look on, was taken by Meghan’s friend, the actor Janina Gavankar.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

On Instagram, Gavankar addressed the Mail directly and denied claims that the photo had been edited.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG),” Gavankar wrote in a caption of the card, which she posted on Christmas Eve.

“And to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness,” she said.

Meghan is currently pursuing legal action against Associated Newspapers, the parent company of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, “over the misuse of private information.”

In early 2019, the Mail on Sunday published a private letter belonging to the Duchess of Sussex and written to her father, Thomas Markle. Harry slammed the Mail for reportedly only publishing parts of the letter in a powerful statement on the couple’s website in October. “In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year,” he wrote.

POOL/Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet with British and South African business representatives at reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Oct. 2, 2019.

The couple, who have not commented on the Photoshop claims, are currently in Canada, spending time away from the spotlight.

