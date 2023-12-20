Meghan Markle has (sort of) returned to acting, but, no, it’s not for a reboot of “Suits.”
The Duchess of Sussex is cheekily appearing as a background actor in a new Instagram ad for Clevr Blends latte company, of which she is an investor, according to People.
The video shows Clevr co-founder Hannah Mendoza walking viewers through the “Clevr HQ” as employees work in the background.
Markle is one of those “employees,” and pops in working a variety of jobs, including on the “fulfillment crew” and as a member of the “very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team.”
The video also shows her handing Mendoza a drink from a fridge and greeting a team member.
Markle’s public involvement with Clevr dates back to December 2020 when she sent a gift basket of company products to Oprah Winfrey.
“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Meghan said in a release at the time.
The ad inspired British newspapers to speculate about its deeper meaning.
The Daily Mail quoted royal experts who said the ad is her attempt at reinventing herself as “a media personality who is ‘entertaining and not afraid to poke fun at herself.’”
Meanwhile, the Evening Standard claimed the ad was a sign that “the only way is down from here” for Markle, while GBNews insisted it demonstrates that that Meghan is very much being Hollywood rather than the royal.”