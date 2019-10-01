Meghan Markle Wore The Perfect Dress To Go 'Back To College'

Meghan Markle headed back to school on Tuesday as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of South Africa.
The former “Suits” actor stopped by the University of Johannesburg for a discussion with one of her patronages, the Association of Commonwealth Universities.
While at the university, Meghan announced new grants for projects promoting gender equality and four new scholarships, according to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, and also made a speech about education.
“This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college!” read a post on the couple’s account, which also noted that the duchess spoke about how “daunting” expanding access to education can seem.
“Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student or one school ― you simply begin. And that’s when we see change,” said Meghan, adding: “Take the first step. ... You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step.”
She also spoke about the importance of elevating women’s education.
“The goal here is to be able to have gender equality ― to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles and also to be able to have workshops to convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality,” she said, according to E! News.
“When a woman is empowered,” the duchess added, “it changes absolutely everything in the community.”
At the University of Johannesburg, Meghan continued her practice on this trip of wearing more accessible brands (like the Madewell jacket last week), donning a double-breasted trench coat dress by Banana Republic, which retails for $139 and is still available online. It’s part of the brand’s fall women’s collection.
Shortly after the university stop, Meghan headed to a visit with ActionAid, a non-governmental organization that describes itself as a “global movement of people fighting for women’s rights, social justice and an end to poverty.”
She swapped into another outfit for the ActionAid visit, a $454 cotton shirtdress from the ethical luxury line Room 502. The dress is no longer available on the brand’s website.
While Meghan and little Archie are in Johannesburg, Prince Harry has been visiting Malawi. Among the tasks keeping him busy was a turn as guest social media editor for National Geographic’s Instagram account on Monday.
The duke asked Instagram users and royal fans to share photos of trees as part of a new “Looking Up” campaign.
“‘Looking Up’ is a new social media initiative to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system, and an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings and to share your own view, by looking up!” the Sussex Royal Instagram account wrote on Monday.
Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).