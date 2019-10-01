Meghan Markle Wore The Perfect Dress To Go 'Back To College'

“The goal here is to be able to have gender equality ― to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles and also to be able to have workshops to convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality,” she said, according to E! News.

“When a woman is empowered,” the duchess added, “it changes absolutely everything in the community.”

At the University of Johannesburg, Meghan continued her practice on this trip of wearing more accessible brands (like the Madewell jacket last week), donning a double-breasted trench coat dress by Banana Republic, which retails for $139 and is still available online. It’s part of the brand’s fall women’s collection.