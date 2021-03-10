Meghan Markle Reportedly Filed Complaint To ITV About Piers Morgan's Comments

Ofcom is now investigating whether “Good Morning Britain” broke broadcasting rules it has for harm and offence by airing Piers’ comments.

Since leaving the program, he has doubled down on his remarks in a tweet, writing: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

He also insisted his exit from GMB was “amicable” and that he and ITV bosses “agreed to disagree.”

On Wednesday, Piers’ GMB co-host Susanna Reid said the show “will go on” in his absence.

