Meghan Markle’s perfect date might just be Sept. 24, when it’s not too hot, not too cold ― all you need is a denim jacket.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex in denim on a visit to Manwabisi beach in South Africa on Sept. 24.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Cape Town’s Monwabisi beach on Tuesday as part of their royal tour of South Africa to learn about the mental health-focused nonprofit Waves for Change. Attendees meet each week to surf and, according to the royals’ Instagram, and “share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face.”

The look, which the duchess paired with black jeans and flats, was dubbed “a royal FIRST!” by Hello Magazine for its casual nature, but we’re just going to call it “cute” and “weather appropriate.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Harry and Meghan chatted with participants of Waves of Change, a nonprofit that offers surf therapy.

Almost everything she touches turns to solid sold-out gold, but lucky for us the jacket, adorned with rose gold buttons, is still in stock both on the Madewell website and through Shopbop, where sizing goes up to a 3X.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan also learned about the Commonwealth Litter Programme, which spreads awareness about plastic waste in the ocean.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Warning: This image sparks joy.

It’s unclear if wearing the jacket results in the same utter joy she experienced on the beach in Cape Town, but we’re willing to find out.