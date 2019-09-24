Meghan Markle’s perfect date might just be Sept. 24, when it’s not too hot, not too cold ― all you need is a denim jacket.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Cape Town’s Monwabisi beach on Tuesday as part of their royal tour of South Africa to learn about the mental health-focused nonprofit Waves for Change. Attendees meet each week to surf and, according to the royals’ Instagram, and “share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face.”
The look, which the duchess paired with black jeans and flats, was dubbed “a royal FIRST!” by Hello Magazine for its casual nature, but we’re just going to call it “cute” and “weather appropriate.”
Almost everything she touches turns to solid sold-out gold, but lucky for us the jacket, adorned with rose gold buttons, is still in stock both on the Madewell website and through Shopbop, where sizing goes up to a 3X.
It’s unclear if wearing the jacket results in the same utter joy she experienced on the beach in Cape Town, but we’re willing to find out.
