HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Net-A-Porter x StackCommerce Left: Meghan Markle's Anita Ko huggie earrings. Right: Lookalike Swarovski Crystal huggie earrings.

Hoop earrings never go out of style, but over the years they have changed to suit fresh trends. We couldn’t get enough of tortoise hoop earrings last year, and in 2019 we’ve been eyeing pearl hoops as a major earrings look. The latest trend worth noting? Huggie earrings, or earrings that are so dainty they essentially “hug” your ear.

You can wear these earrings with some jeans as easily as you can wear them with a holiday dress, making them ideal for just about any occasion. No matter what, they’ll add a touch of royal class to your look.

