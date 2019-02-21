Gayle King was one of the lucky few who attended Meghan Markle’s star-studded baby shower at The Mark hotel in New York City on Wednesday.

The “CBS This Morning” co-host spoke about the party briefly on air Thursday, saying that “a good time was had by all.” Among the other longtime friends of Meghan who attended the shower were Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, makeup artist Daniel Martin, “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and stylist Jessica Mulroney.

But King wouldn’t reveal what she got the Duchess of Sussex when asked, and she had a special reason for that.

Adrian Edwards via Getty Images Gayle King arrives at Meghan Markle's baby shower on Feb. 20, 2019, in New York City.

“If I told you, I’d have to kill you because she didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes ― when she and Harry are back together,” King said. “I think I got something that I think is very nice, but you know she’s a private person.”

King added. “She should decide what she wants to say about this. ... It was a very, very small, private affair and just a very special time for her.”

The duke and duchess already have a few sweet gifts ― including a stuffed animal and baby Ugg boots ― from their trip Down Under in October 2018, when they first announced they were expecting.

PA Wire/PA Images Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove gives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a toy kangaroo, with its own baby, at Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple’s visit.

Meghan told well-wishers in January that the royal baby is due around the end of April or the beginning of May.

Some speculate that the little one will be a girl, as there were reports of pink flowers at the baby shower in New York.

King revealed that the guests at the shower learned how to make flower arrangements, which were then donated to Repeat Roses, an organization that recycles flowers by giving them to various charities.

“I thought that was a very sweet thing,” King said. “It just speaks to who she is. She’s very kind, she’s very generous, and a really, really sweet person.”

King added, “Her friends just wanted to celebrate her.”

"I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower."@GayleKing says guests made flower arrangements at Meghan Markle's baby shower that @RepeatRoses donated to different charities. "It just speaks to who she is." 🌹👶 pic.twitter.com/IlCpZ6ZpeZ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019