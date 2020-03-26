Meghan Markle Is Teaming Up With Disney For Her First Post-Royal Project

It’s here! Disney announced Thursday that a new movie, narrated by Meghan Markle, will be available to stream on April 3.

“Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” Walt Disney Studios tweeted on Thursday.

“Elephant, narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follows one family’s extraordinary, 1,000-mile journey across Africa, on an adventure that will change their lives,” a narrator says in a separate tweet, over clips from the upcoming documentary.

The collaboration will benefit the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rSPe8zwpuW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 26, 2020

Just days after Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back from their royal duties (which officially happens on March 31), the U.K. Times reported that the duchess secured a voiceover deal with Disney, in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

At the time, Buckingham Palace and Disney did not return a request for comment.

Shortly after the report came out, video surfaced of Harry speaking with Disney’s then-CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of “The Lion King” in July.

“You know she does voiceovers?” Harry said to Iger, according to video and captions by TMZ. Iger responds with a surprised, “Oh really? Ah...” before looking over at the duchess.

“Did you know that?” Harry asked.

“You seem surprised,” the duke says, before adding, “She’s really interested.”

“We’d love to try,” Iger says to Harry.

