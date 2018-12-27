Meghan Markle Hinted At Her Due Date On Christmas Day

The Duchess of Sussex joked about naming her child during the couple’s trip to Australia in October, telling a fan in Melbourne, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them,” according to People.

Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, speculated over what Harry and Meghan will name their child, considering they will have “a lot more flexibility” than Prince William and Kate Middleton.