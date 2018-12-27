Meghan Markle Hinted At Her Due Date On Christmas Day

Meghan Markle spoke about her pregnancy with a delighted fan on Christmas day, as the royal family stepped out for church services together in Sandringham, England.
“She said, ‘We are excited. We’re nearly there,’” royal fan Karen Anvil told E! News in a report published Wednesday. “I said, ‘Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing.’”
Anvil added that the Duchess of Sussex was “so genuine.”
“She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc.,” she said. “But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely.”
Kensington Palace announced in October that Prince Harry and the duchess would welcome their first child in spring 2019. The palace typically does not give out information on the exact due date.
Queen Elizabeth addressed the joys of adding yet another great-grandchild ― who will be seventh in line to the throne ― to her growing brood in her annual Christmas address.
“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies — and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the Queen said.
She added, “Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”
The Duchess of Sussex joked about naming her child during the couple’s trip to Australia in October, telling a fan in Melbourne, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them,” according to People.
Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, speculated over what Harry and Meghan will name their child, considering they will have “a lot more flexibility” than Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“I suspect that Meghan and Harry certainly will include some nod in at least one of the names to the royal family and tradition. But they have more latitude, and I would not be shocked at all if they honor Meghan’s side of the family as well as Harry’s,” Chernock said.
