Meghan Markle Talks About Her Old Life In Clip From Upcoming 'Ellen' Appearance

Meghan Markle is appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show this week, and a clip released before the full, pre-recorded interview airs features some reflections on how her life has changed since her days as a working actor.

The Duchess of Sussex said she frequently came to the Warner Bros. lot — where “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is filmed — for auditions.

“I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it,’” Markle remembered in the clip. “So, the drive in today was very different.”

One reason for that difference is that Markle no longer drives her old Ford Explorer Sport, a car she told DeGeneres “had a life of its own.”

The key didn’t work on the driver’s side, so Markle was unable to enter the car through the door.

“So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out,” she explained. “That’s how I would come to and fro.”

DeGeneres asks if anyone saw Markle crawling through her car.

“No, I would play it off,” Markle said. “I’d go, ‘Oh, I’m just looking for my resume, highlighters for my script. Maybe it’s back there,’ and then crawl in and close it.”