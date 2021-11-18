Meghan Markle Reveals What Archie, Lili Dressed Up As For Halloween

Meghan Markle is back on the small screen!

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday for her first major television interview since her bombshell two-hour sit-down with Oprah in March. It’s also the first major daytime talk show appearance for the former “Suits” actress since she became a member of the royal family.

In a clip released ahead of the full interview on Thursday, Meghan spoke about attending a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party with Prince Harry in full disguise, prior to word leaking out that the two were dating.

She also chatted about the couple’s Halloween plans with their family this year, which were a bit more kid-centric.

Meghan Markle spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about her kids' Halloween costumes. The Ellen Show

“We were home and we saw you guys, which was great,” Meghan said, adding that she and Harry “wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it — at all.”

“Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” the royal said.

“Not even five minutes,” the talk show host said with a smile. “Finally, Harry talked him into putting the [dinosaur] head on. But Lili was a skunk.”

“She was a lil skunk,” Meghan shared, as members of the audience said “aww.” DeGeneres declared it was “so cute.”

The duchess added that Lili wasn’t just any skunk, but the character Flower from “Bambi.”

Meghan and Harry live in the same Montecito neighborhood as DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in June.

Meghan and DeGeneres revealed in a clip released Wednesday by People magazine that Lili is just beginning to teethe. The comedian suggested a very adult solution to the problem: tequila.

“That’s Auntie Ellen for you,” Meghan quipped. DeGeneres simply replied, “That’s why I don’t have kids.”