Meghan Markle Says Engagement Interview With Harry Was 'An Orchestrated Reality Show'

The Duchess of Sussex walked viewers through exactly how the couple's first joint interview was "rehearsed."
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Meghan Markle shed insight into her and Prince Harry’s 2017 engagement interview, revealing in the third episode of the couple’s new Netflix series released Thursday that the BBC piece was an “orchestrated reality show.”

“It was, you know, rehearsed,” the Duchess of Sussex said of the couple’s first joint interview with the BBC’s Mishal Husain, as footage played and also showed the couple posing for cameras during their engagement announcement.

“We did the thing out with the press, and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview,” Meghan explained. “So it’s all in that same moment.”

“You mean just like prepping you that they’re gonna ask this, this, this, or how does that work?” a voice asks the couple in the episode.

Prince Harry stands with his fiancée Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.
Prince Harry stands with his fiancée Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.
DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

“Yeah, but also, ‘Then, they’ll be a moment where they’ll wanna see the ring, so show the ring,’” Meghan continued, as Netflix cut to footage of Harry speaking about the main diamond from the ring being sourced from Botswana, and that the diamonds on the sides of the main stone were from his mother’s jewelry collection.

“My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story, because they didn’t want our [story],” Meghan says, as Harry interjects and says, “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story” and the couple laugh.

“That’s true,” Meghan said with a smile, as Harry added, “That’s the consistency.”

“That is consistent. Yeah. Until now,” Meghan pointedly adds.

In the first episode of the series, the two spoke about meeting each other over Instagram.

Harry said that he first spotted a video of a friend with Meghan ― who was partially obscured by a dog-ear filter in the clip ― and thought “Who is that?”

When the friend told Meghan that the prince was interested in meeting, she revealed that she scrolled through Prince Harry’s social media feed.

“I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa,” she said.

Meghan later added that the prince had a list of qualities he was looking for in a partner, but the prince refused to elaborate further.

“Let’s not go there,” he said firmly. “Not sharing the list.”

More revelations from Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan:”

