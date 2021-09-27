Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all over New York City this past weekend, raising awareness for a number of charitable causes and participating in Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday. And while Markle’s numerous monochromatic ensembles got the attention of the fashion crowd, so too did one of her best accessories ― a black scalloped face mask that she wore on several occasions:

Gotham via Getty Images Meghan Markle was seen wearing a black scalloped-edge face mask in Harlem on Sept. 24, 2021 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images And then again the next day, on Sept. 25, while attending Global Citizen Live.

Gotham via Getty Images And again that same day.

Royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes quickly identified the mask as the Air Queen Nano Mask, which you can buy on Amazon for $10.99 for a pack of ten.

Of course, due to Markle’s powerful influence, the masks are selling like hotcakes, going in and out of stock on Amazon. (Keep checking back, as they’ve been restocking quite regularly).

But if you’re looking for something similar, here are a couple other options: PURE-MSK Trifold Disposable FDA-Cleared Surgical Mask for $22.95 for a pack of ten.

Here’s another solid option that comes in a pack of 50 (Amazon reviewers love that they each come individually wrapped): Rose Mask KF94, $50.99 for a pack of 50.

Or you can get the same brand as Markle’s black mask, but in white: White Air Queen Nano Masks for $11.49 for a 10-pack.

It is now recommended that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in certain indoor public places, especially in parts of the U.S. where cases of the coronavirus are surging. So scoop up yours now.