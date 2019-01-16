Pregnant Meghan Markle Was Called A 'Fat Lady' And She Loved It

Meghan Markle stopped by one of her new patronages, Mayhew, an international animal welfare charity, on Wednesday and got paid an interesting compliment.
“You’re a fat lady!” one of the women said, motioning to the Duchess of Sussex’s stomach. Others on Twitter heard “fat baby.”
“I’ll take it!” the former “Suits” star said, laughing along with the rest of the people in the room.
While some might perceive “fat” as a confusing comment for the duchess, the woman’s tone of voice and Markle’s cheerful response made it clear it was meant as a kind, friendly comment.
And though it’s not totally clear from the clip where the woman is from, people on Twitter noted that in many cultures “fat” is often meant as a compliment.
Markle recently revealed that she is pretty far along in her pregnancy during a visit to Birkenhead with her husband, Prince Harry, on Monday.
“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy told People magazine.
Previously, Kensington Palace said the duchess was expecting her first child sometime in the spring.
Already, bookies are betting that the baby will be a girl, which has prompted a lot of speculation that the duke and duchess would name the little one Diana.
“Harry and Meghan have a lot more flexibility in terms of feeling that they need to be deferential to tradition and follow a strict protocol,” Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, told HuffPost in October.
Depending on the baby’s gender, “we might see names like Alice, Arthur or Diana; certainly, they have a lot of resonance,” Chernock said. “But we might also see names like Jeanette. That was Meghan’s maternal grandmother, who she apparently had a close relationship with. Or Alvin, her mother’s father, who she was also very close to.”
We only have a few more months until royal fans find out for sure!
