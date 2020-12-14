Meghan Markle Honors 'Quiet Heroes' In Surprise TV Appearance

She added, “But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry.”

The duchess spoke of people in communities who ensured that kids remained fed after school lunch programs paused, and others who offered food aid to neighbors who were most vulnerable to the virus.