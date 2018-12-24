Samantha Grant, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, is begging the Duchess of Sussex to get in contact with their father, Thomas Markle, over the holidays.

Grant shared a photo of an emotional Christmas card message she wrote to her estranged half-sister, saying this could be their father’s “last years.”

“Holidays are a time for family and are sentimental,” Samantha wrote in the card, published by the Sunday Mirror. “As you know, Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him.”

She added: “Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this.”

Meghan Markle (L) and Samantha Grant (R) have been seemingly estranged for years. Getty/Jeremy Vine

Thomas Markle missed his daughter’s royal wedding on May 19 because of reported heart trouble. Though he spoke to his daughter and Prince Harry the day after the nuptials, he and the duchess haven’t had contact since.

Grant, in multiple media interviews and public pleas, has begged the Duchess of Sussex to reinstate contact with their father.

“You know Dad loves you, you know he’s been there for you more than anyone, so don’t let this public monster and misperception that he’s like a sperm donor dad trying to be involved all of a sudden,” Grant told Daily Mail TV in October. She added: “God, the Grinch grew a heart, albeit at the last minute. I’m not comparing you to the Grinch but I will say I know you have it in you to make this right.’”

Thomas Markle has continued to go to the press with stories about his daughter, Meghan Markle. Good Morning Britain

It’s unlikely Thomas Markle and the duchess will reconcile this Christmas. Markle recently gave an insulting interview, calling his daughter “controlling,” but not rude. In another interview, he slammed Prince Harry for his troubled past.

“I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles,” Thomas Markle told the Mail on Sunday two weeks ago. “I asked her why she was believing the lies,” he said. “I also pointed out the Royals haven’t always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi.”

Kensington Palace doesn’t comment on any statement by Samantha Grant or Thomas Markle.

