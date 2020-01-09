Amid the chaos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family, one thing remains the same: Kate Middleton’s birthday.
The Duchess of Cambridge turned 38 on Thursday, and Kensington Palace posted a previously unseen picture of Kate to mark the happy occasion.
“Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” the caption said.
Harry and Meghan commented on the photo from their Instagram account, Sussex Royal, writing “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today! 🎂❤️.”
Some believe that the emoji suggest that Meghan herself is running the Sussex Royal Instagram account. (Normally the account leaves a birthday cake and a red balloon emoji.)
The comment comes at a bit of an awkward time, as Prince William and Prince Charles have yet to publicly respond to the news that Meghan and Harry are stepping back from their current royal duties.
Buckingham Palace responded to the news that Meghan and Harry would be working toward financial independence and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America with a terse response on Wednesday, hours after the Sussexes’ bombshell statement.
“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the palace said. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”
Multiple sources report that the queen is currently in talks with Charles, William and Harry in order to reach a solution with the duke and duchess in the next few days.
