Meghan Markle Is Making Major Moves In Hollywood, But It's Not What You Think

The Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Meghan Markle is making moves in Hollywood.

The former “Suits” actor has signed with powerhouse agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), Variety reported exclusively on Thursday.

The outlet revealed that the team representing the Duchess of Sussex will include none other than famed agent Ari Emanuel, perhaps best known outside of the Hollywood bubble as the inspiration behind Jeremy Piven’s “Entourage” character, Ari Gold.

In addition to Emanuel, Meghan will also be repped by agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller. WME will also take over the representation of the content arm of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell organization.

Given the duchess’ extensive Hollywood resume, one would think this could pave the way for Meghan’s return to acting.

But for now, the partnership will mainly focus on “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building,” according to Variety. So while we might not see, say, a royal cameo on “White Lotus” next season, perhaps this will pave the way for the duchess to front a fashion campaign, among other things.

The timing of Meghan’s announcement is sure to raise eyebrows, as King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation is just days away. While the duchess will not make the trip, as it is Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, Prince Harry is slated to return for his father’s Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Both Harry and Meghan have been busy making deals since the two stepped back as senior working members of the royal family in 2020.