Let’s be honest: Anything Meghan Markle touches becomes instant fashion gold, as the countless outfits (looking at you, Invictus Games dress!) and accessories she wears tend to sell out pretty quickly.

One of the Duchess of Sussex’s most famous looks — a classic button-down shirt she debuted on her first public outing with Prince Harry back in 2017 — is no exception. It’s timeless and casual enough to make a part of your work-from-home wardrobe in 2020.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend wheelchair tennis at the Invictus Games on Sept. 25, 2017, in Toronto.

It’s no real surprise that Markle’s once-sold-out “Husband Shirt” (designed by stylist friend Misha Nonoo) is still gaining traction. Vanity Fair reported in January that the top is now available in maternity sizes. It’s a piece that will never go out of style, celebrity stylist Soneca Guadara explained.

“The husband-style shirt is without a doubt a timeless and classic piece,” Guadara told HuffPost. “It is most definitely a wardrobe basic that every woman should own in her closet.”

Leading Hollywood ladies have worn similar tops in the past, Guadara noted, referencing style icons such as Diane Keaton, Katherine Hepburn and Grace Kelly. As time has gone by, this classic top has also evolved, becoming part of a modern look Markle has made her own, she said.

“Meghan has been spotted a few times wearing a white button-down shirt like this,” Guadara said, adding that the duchess wore one on her first royal visit to Australia and sported a custom-made maternity version by Givenchy when she was pregnant.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Markle wore a Givenchy-made custom maternity version of the look on Feb. 7, 2019, in London.

The husband shirt has unlimited styling potential and can be worn dressy (with a suit, tucked into a pencil skirt or with trousers) or casual (worn with leggings, shorts or jeans), Guadara said.

Markle’s go-to shirt starts at $125, with a portion of proceeds going to the duchess’s charity Smart Works. But Guadara said there are plenty of more affordable versions that will keep you equally on-trend.

“J.Crew offers a similar top for $69.50, and Express has one for $35.43 – these stores often host sales so you can snag the look for much less,” she said.

Below, we’ve found eight husband-style tops that cost $50 or under to take you from virtual board meetings to solitary walks outdoors in minutes — and bring some Markle sparkle into your daily wardrobe.