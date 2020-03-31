Style & Beauty

How To Get Meghan Markle's 'Husband Shirt' For Your Stay-At-Home Wardrobe

The white button-up sells for $125, but we found versions for under $50.

Let’s be honest: Anything Meghan Markle touches becomes instant fashion gold, as the countless outfits (looking at you, Invictus Games dress!) and accessories she wears tend to sell out pretty quickly.

One of the Duchess of Sussex’s most famous looks — a classic button-down shirt she debuted on her first public outing with Prince Harry back in 2017 — is no exception. It’s timeless and casual enough to make a part of your work-from-home wardrobe in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend wheelchair tennis at the Invictus Games on Sept. 25, 2017, in Toronto.

It’s no real surprise that Markle’s once-sold-out “Husband Shirt” (designed by stylist friend Misha Nonoo) is still gaining traction. Vanity Fair reported in January that the top is now available in maternity sizes. It’s a piece that will never go out of style, celebrity stylist Soneca Guadara explained.

“The husband-style shirt is without a doubt a timeless and classic piece,” Guadara told HuffPost. “It is most definitely a wardrobe basic that every woman should own in her closet.”

Leading Hollywood ladies have worn similar tops in the past, Guadara noted, referencing style icons such as Diane Keaton, Katherine Hepburn and Grace Kelly. As time has gone by, this classic top has also evolved, becoming part of a modern look Markle has made her own, she said.

“Meghan has been spotted a few times wearing a white button-down shirt like this,” Guadara said, adding that the duchess wore one on her first royal visit to Australia and sported a custom-made maternity version by Givenchy when she was pregnant.

Markle wore a Givenchy-made custom maternity version of the look on Feb. 7, 2019, in London.

The husband shirt has unlimited styling potential and can be worn dressy (with a suit, tucked into a pencil skirt or with trousers) or casual (worn with leggings, shorts or jeans), Guadara said.

Markle’s go-to shirt starts at $125, with a portion of proceeds going to the duchess’s charity Smart Works. But Guadara said there are plenty of more affordable versions that will keep you equally on-trend.

“J.Crew offers a similar top for $69.50, and Express has one for $35.43 – these stores often host sales so you can snag the look for much less,” she said.

Below, we’ve found eight husband-style tops that cost $50 or under to take you from virtual board meetings to solitary walks outdoors in minutes — and bring some Markle sparkle into your daily wardrobe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lulu’s Everlee White Striped Button-Up Top
Everlee
Yes, the husband-style shirt is available in T-shirt form. This white button-down top (available in three other shades) can be paired with overalls and miniskirts for a free-spirited weekend look.

Get Lulu’s Everlee White Striped Button-Up Top, $36.
Velvet Heart Elisa Roll-Tab Button-Down Essential Shirt
Velvet Heart
Great for those warm spring days, this husband-style shirt comes with roll-tab sleeves, allowing you to show off those arms once the temperatures start to rise.

Get the Velvet Heart Elisa Roll-Tab Button-Down Essential Shirt, $16.99.
Asos Design Tall Long-Sleeve Fitted Shirt in Stretch Cotton
Asos
This stretch-cotton shirt offers a slim fit that is ideal for longer torsos. It's also machine-washable, allowing you to pass on those costly dry-cleaning bills.

Get the Asos Design Tall Long-Sleeve Fitted Shirt in Stretch Cotton, $29.99.
Forever21 Peasant Sleeve Shirt
Forever 21
Puffed sleeves are definitely trending on the spring style forecast, making this inexpensive top a must. The 100% cotton fabric will keep you cool and comfortable from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Get the Forever21 Peasant Sleeve Shirt, $22.
Style & Co Solid Button-Down Shirt Created for Macy’s
Style and Co
Featuring an accent patch collar and a relaxed fit, this comfy top can pump up blah dress pants and slacks in no time at all. This shirt runs on the larger side, so size down to achieve the perfect fit.

Get the Style & Co Solid Button-Down Shirt Created for Macy’s, $49.50 (on sale for $37.13).
Fashion Nova You Better Work Shirt II
Fashion Nova
Crisp and white, try pairing this top with exciting prints and colors lurking within your wardrobe this spring.

Get the Fashion Nova You Better Work Shirt II, $24.99.
Boohoo Oversized Shirt
Boohoo
Perfect for all your off-duty weekend looks, this oversized top can be paired with free-flowing maxi skirts or denim capris in a snap. Also available in blue or stone, you can easily mix and match this top with a variety of different footwear (sandals included)!

Get the Boohoo Oversized Shirt, $16.
Shein Plus Button-Up Peplum Blouse
Shein
Offering a peplum twist on a classic white button-down, this white blouse falls nicely under $20, so there’s nothing stopping you from adding two of these tops to your shopping cart.

Get the Shein Plus Button Up Peplum Blouse, $16.
