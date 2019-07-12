For a royal-to-be, Meghan Markle sure sweated the small details of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Idris Elba, the actor who had the honor of DJ’ing at the reception, told BBC Radio 1Xtra recently that the music he played was ordered by the bride.

“Meghan sent me a playlist,” Elba said.

Pushed to reveal the songs, the “Hobbs & Shaw” star reluctantly said, “There was some West Coast on it.” But as he was pressed for further details on the mix (Tupac? Dr. Dre?), the actor lightheartedly pushed back.

“I’m not gonna put their business out there like that,” he said, adding: “Seriously, ask Meghan and Harry.”

The reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” did reveal that among the tunes that “went off,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was among them.

If that was the Duchess of Sussex’s choice, we say good on her.

Elba previously told Ellen DeGeneres that he was gobsmacked when Harry asked him to do the May 2018 DJ gig. “I was like, is this a joke? Are you joking? And then he’s like ... serious.”