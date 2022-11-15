Jameela Jamil appeared on the latest episode of Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast. Getty

Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle have each other’s backs.

“The Good Place” actor, featured on the latest episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s “Archetypes” podcast, thanked Meghan for her support during some tough times.

The actor and activist also revealed some behind-the-scenes details that she said most “people don’t know” about the royal.

“During some of my hardest moments where I’m being the most maligned and harmed by the media ― and sometimes also by the public ― you have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me,” Jamil said. “People don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time.”

“Privately, you reach out to us. You don’t do it publicly,” Jamil explained. “You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

She added: “I appreciate you and thank you for that, ’cause those are some hairy moments and I needed that guidance.”

“Thanks mate,” Jamil added.

“Yes, absolutely,” Meghan responded.

Jamil also spoke about the times she’s publicly stuck up for the duchess, amid the “unfathomable amount of shit that you take.”

“I can’t believe it,” Jamil said, laughing in apparent disbelief. “And I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you, because I was so outraged with the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you.”

The “She-Hulk” star also apologized for the abuse that Meghan has “had to withstand.”

“It has re-highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media,” she said. “And, I think and I hope and I feel faith that tides are changing, because so many of us are fighting back.”

“Well, thank you for fighting back,” Meghan answered.

Jamil has often defended Meghan in the media over the years. She called out Piers Morgan in 2019 for his criticism of the duchess’ Vogue cover (which featured Jamil), and in the same year told “England and English press” in a tweet to “just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it.”

“I will never forget reading an English shit rag, writing the words, ‘Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line...’ (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.),” Jamil wrote in since-deleted tweets.

