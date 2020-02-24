Meghan Markle's Best Friend Denies Registering New Website For The Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rethinking branding for their family entity after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said last week they agreed not to call it the Sussex Royal Foundation after their royal exit.

The couple’s Instagram and website, which they launched in early January after declaring they would step back from royal duties, currently goes by the name Sussex Royal. But once they officially quit the monarchy next month, the couple said they’ll drop all mention of royal.

Multiple outlets reported over the weekend that Meghan’s good friend Jessica Mulroney helped the couple register a new website, called sussexglobalcharities.com, on Feb. 19. The registration reportedly was through Mulroney’s own charity, The Shoebox Project. Mulroney, however, denied all the reports Sunday on Twitter.

“If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project,” Mulroney tweeted. “Happy Sunday.”

Harry and Meghan filed for a trademark for their family entity with the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office back in June, though it was not published until Dec. 19. They obtained a trademark for “Sussex Royal the Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” In an update to their Sussex Royal website published Friday, the Sussexes stated it was never their intention to create a foundation.

“As shared in early January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation’, but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally,” their website reads, adding that their nonprofit will not use the name “Sussex Royal” or any version of “Royal” in the future.

“For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

POOL New / Reuters Queen Elizabeth, Harry and the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony on June 26, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the U.K. for a slew of engagements starting this week.

On Friday, Harry will team up with singer Jon Bon Jovi for a special recording of his song, “Unbroken,” with the Invictus Choir at Abbey Road.

Meghan and Harry will appear together on March 5 for the Endeavor Awards, followed by an appearance on March 7 at the Mountbatten Festival of Music. The couple also will appear alongside the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on March 9 for Commonwealth Day.

