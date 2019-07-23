Meghan Markle Jokes About Her Acting Career During 'Lion King' Premiere

Billy Eichner, who stars in the realistic remake of “The Lion King,” recently got to meet his former Northwestern University classmate, Meghan Markle, at the London premiere of the film last week.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” on Tuesday, Eicher said that he and the Duchess of Sussex spoke about their shared alma mater when they met and even discussed their old acting teachers in school.

“Meghan and I both went to college together. We were both theatre majors at Northwestern. We didn’t know each other when we were there, but we were there at the same time,” the “Billy on the Street” star said.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend "The Lion King" European premiere at Leicester Square on July 14 in London.

“In the middle of this huge royal premiere you’re looking at,” Eichner said, referencing a clip of the two speaking, “Right there we’re having a very casual conversation about our acting teachers at Northwestern.”

“She said to me congrats on your career, and I said congrats on your career,” Eichner added, while laughing. “She said, ’Well, things took a little turn!”

The actor said that the duchess was “lovely” and that the royal pair were “so cool and down to earth.”

No voice actor has ever been nominated for an Oscar, but there’s a lot of “internet buzz” for @billyeichner in #TheLionKing!



Billy also tells us about meeting Beyonce and his conversation with his Northwestern classmate turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! pic.twitter.com/nJgYPdavdA — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 23, 2019

When Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the now-Duchess of Sussex said that she was putting her acting career behind her.

“I think what’s been really exciting ― as we talk about this as the transition out of my career ― is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on,” the “Suits” actress told BBC at the time.

"You realize that as you have access, or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously," Meghan added. Since joining the royal family, the duchess is now the patron of four charities including the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew.