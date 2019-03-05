Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Wow In Very Different Looks At Palace Party

The fab four reunited on Tuesday for a very royal reason ― honoring Prince Charles holding the title of Prince of Wales for 50 years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton all attended the royal reception, thrown by Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace.

The four have not all been at the same event together since they attended Christmas Day church services at Sandringham.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5 in London.

For the occasion, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a metallic gold and silver sheath underneath a gorgeous white Amanda Wakeley coat, as identified by People. The coat is still available and retails for $1,190.

She added suede, $695 Paul Andrew pumps and a Wilbur and Gussie clutch to complete her outfit. Harry wore his usual navy suit with a blue and white tie.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a gorgeous ankle-length pale mint dress with a ruffled collar and front buttons that stopped at the waist. She wore her hair in her usual blowout.

William nearly managed to evade all of the cameras, but from the looks of it, he was also wearing a suit with a blue tie.

PA Wire/PA Images The duchess accessorized her look with a bejeweled clutch and white pumps.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with guests as she attends a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images A better look at the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous gown.

While Meghan is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in late April or early May, the Duchess of Cambridge recently fueled baby rumors of her own during a recent trip to Northern Ireland.

Kate stopped to chat with a father and his cute young son, who the duchess said made her “broody,” or wishing to have a child.

“I think William would be a little worried,” the duchess said of having a fourth child, according to People.