He added, “The crazies on Twitter won’t like it but it is clear that Meghan is regarded as difficult and demanding by some in the family and on the staff.”

The rumors only increased after reports suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t staying with William, Kate and their three children at their home in Amner Hall over Christmas, like they did last year. Instead, Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed at the main Sandringham house.

In the spirit of the holiday, though, the family appeared to be getting along as they headed to church. Later this afternoon, the royals are expected to gather round to watch the queen’s annual Christmas address.

In a clip shared by various news outlets, Her Majesty reportedly issued a “veiled nod” at Brexit by calling for “respect.”