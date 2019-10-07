The “Fab Four” are together again! Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William all collaborated on a new public service announcement that focuses on mental health and premieres in full on Monday night.

It’s the first project the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked on together since officially splitting their offices in June.

The PSA was created by Public Health England in support of the Every Mind Matters program, which focuses on maintaining good mental health.

Kensington Palace tweeted about the PSA on Monday, saying that the program will “help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others.”

The palace shared a clip, which includes voiceovers from the royals and also features Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and “Great British Bakeoff” winner Nadiya Hussain. The PSA was written by “Four Weddings and a Funeral” writer Richard Curtis.

Public Health England, in partnership with the NHS, have launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others.

The full video airs Monday night, but even in the 60-second teaser, you can hear the royals speak.

“Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us,” William starts, before Harry jumps in.

“We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there is nothing to be done ― nothing we can do about it,” the Duke of Sussex says, which leads into the Duchess of Sussex naming some solutions.

“But now there’s a new way to help turn things around,” Meghan says. “Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health.”

The Duchess of Cambridge then joins in, saying that the program will “get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control.”

“We can all benefit from taking simple steps to look after our mental health,” William adds.

Much of the charity work done by the Sussexes and the Cambridges focuses on similar issues, and their organization Heads Up aims to erase the stigma around mental health trouble.

Stephen Pond via Getty Images The royals arrive at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate for the Christmas Day service in 2018.

Just a few months ago, Meghan and Harry split off from the Royal Foundation, which once served as a charitable organization for the Cambridges’ and Sussexes’ joint interests.

In a press release about the division, Kensington Palace insisted the new set up would work better for both couples.

“These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new household,” the palace said at the time.

