The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge made headlines earlier this week for showing what some deemed major PDA, with Kate Middleton giving Meghan Markle a kiss on both cheeks on Monday at the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey.

The public display of affection was intentional, says a Vanity Fair report published Wednesday, as it appears the two are trying to publicly put rumors to rest.

“According to a palace source, Kate Middleton’s unusual public gesture was deliberate — she hoped the warm embrace would be captured by the world’s media and finally put an end to the rumors of an ongoing feud,” an anonymous palace source told the publication.

RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge (foreground) and Duchess of Sussex greet each other as they attend the Commonwealth Service with other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on March 11.

RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images The two women embracing.

Another source added, “There are no bad feelings and I think Kate was keen to put an end to these rift rumors. She has no problem with Meghan and she has made it clear to Meghan that she’s there for advice or whatever Meghan might need.”

The outing on Monday is the last we’ll be seeing from the “Fab Four” (which includes Princes William and Harry) for a while, as the former “Suits” actress is reportedly headed for maternity leave.

Rumors of a rift first began when it was announced that Meghan and Harry were moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as their main residence.

RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images The "Fab Four" in action.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images The royal family leaving the Commonwealth Day service.

And on Thursday, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace outlined concrete plans to establish separate royal households for the brothers. This has nothing to do with any sort of feud. Rather, it’s more of a business move considering that Prince William will one day be king.

Luckily, Meghan is likely staying far away from any rumors or gossip, as she revealed on a Commonwealth Panel last Friday that she doesn’t “read anything” on Twitter or any newspaper headline about herself.

“It’s much safer that way, but equally that’s just my own personal preference, because I think positive or negative, it can all sort of just feel like noise to a certain extent these days, as opposed to getting muddled with that to focus on the real cause,” she said.