Meghan Markle is a true beauty influencer.

Not only has the duchess left a lasting impression on the world of royal beauty, she’s also helping drive sales to some of her favorite beauty brands and products ― particularly Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick in “Very Victoria,” often cited as one of her go-tos.

According to new data from Narrativ, a tech company with the “aim of building a better internet for shoppers,” a sampling of online articles that mentioned the Duchess of Sussex wearing that particular lipstick has propelled more than $20,000 in direct purchases.

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in "Very Victoria," $34.

Narrativ used its research to determine the 10 celebrity influencers with the biggest revenue-driving power, and Markle took the top spot. Behind her are Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. Others on the list include Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

To compile the list, the agency analyzed over 1,000 articles (about 25 female celebrities in total) that have amassed more than 1.5 million clicks total. Of those articles, about 240 were written about the duchess, and about 25 of them specifically mentioned her go-to lipstick. The $20,000 of purchases came from those 25 articles.

Of course, Markle’s influence goes beyond beauty. She, like fellow royal Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has the clout to increase exposure for brands, and some of the clothes she’s worn have sold out within minutes.

We think it’s safe to say the “Meghan Markle effect” isn’t dying down just yet.