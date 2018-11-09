Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Style & Beauty

Meghan Markle Made This Shade Of Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Sell Like Crazy

The "Meghan Markle effect" isn't dying down anytime soon.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/09/2018 06:45am ET

Meghan Markle is a true beauty influencer.

Not only has the duchess left a lasting impression on the world of royal beauty, she’s also helping drive sales to some of her favorite beauty brands and products ― particularly Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick in “Very Victoria,” often cited as one of her go-tos.

According to new data from Narrativ, a tech company with the “aim of building a better internet for shoppers,” a sampling of online articles that mentioned the Duchess of Sussex wearing that particular lipstick has propelled more than $20,000 in direct purchases.

Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in "Very Victoria," $34.

Narrativ used its research to determine the 10 celebrity influencers with the biggest revenue-driving power, and Markle took the top spot. Behind her are Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. Others on the list include Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

To compile the list, the agency analyzed over 1,000 articles (about 25 female celebrities in total) that have amassed more than 1.5 million clicks total. Of those articles, about 240 were written about the duchess, and about 25 of them specifically mentioned her go-to lipstick. The $20,000 of purchases came from those 25 articles.

Of course, Markle’s influence goes beyond beauty. She, like fellow royal Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has the clout to increase exposure for brands, and some of the clothes she’s worn have sold out within minutes.

We think it’s safe to say the “Meghan Markle effect” isn’t dying down just yet.

If you’re a fan of the royal’s beauty looks, check out more picks she reportedly loves:

Kate Somerville Quench Serum
Kate Somerville
Markle told Beauty Banter she uses Kate Somerville's Quench serum to "maintain the glow" she used to get from Somerville's facials in Los Angeles.
Kate Somerville Quench hydrating face serum, $75
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
HuffPost
The Duchess of Sussex once told Beauty Banter that Shu Uemura's eyelash curler was a beauty product she couldn't live without because "it makes you look instantly awake." She also raved about it in an interview with Birchbox. Shu Uemura eyelash curler, $16.50
Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment
Sephora
"I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best," Markle told Beauty Banter. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy lip treatment, $26
Nars Blush In Orgasm
Nars
The royal also told Beauty Banter she loves the Nars blush in Orgasm for a "perfect rosy flush that brightens the face." Nars blush in Orgasm, $30
Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner
Nordstrom
In the same interview, Markle said this Chanel eyeliner was one of her favorite beauty secrets.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting eyeliner in Cassis, $33
Chanel Sublimage Le Teint Foundation
Chanel
According to People, Markle loves the Chanel Sublimage Le Teint foundation, which is definitely a splurge. Chanel Sublimage Le Teint foundation, $135
Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion
Amazon
Markle once said she used this lotion "religiously." "It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing," she told Beauty Banter. "I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it."
Nivea Skin Firming Hydrationng Lotion, $7.29
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Spectacular Mascara
HuffPost
Markle told Allure that Diorshow Iconic is her favorite mascara.
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Spectacular mascara, $29.50
Revitalash Eyelash Conditioner
Revitalash
In that same interview, Markle said Revitalash eyelash conditioner was part of her normal beauty routine. She told the magazine that thanks to the product, her lashes were "as long as they could ever be."Revitalash Eyelash Conditioner, $55-$150
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiant Touch Concealer
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiant Touch
Markle once told Allure YSL's Touche Eclat concealer was part of her five-minute makeup routine.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiant Touch concealer, $38
Meghan Markle Australia And New Zealand Tour Looks
MORE:
meghan markle Meghan, Duchess of SussexCosmetics