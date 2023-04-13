Meghan Markle Makes Twitter 'Proud' By Turning Down King Charles' Coronation Invite

Meghan Markle will not be attending the coronation in May, although her husband Prince Harry will. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Meghan Markle turned down her invitation to King Charles’ coronation next month, and Twitter is absolutely here for her.

Since leaving their lives as working royals behind in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry have been very open about their previous unhappiness behind palace walls.

The Duchess of Sussex has also spoke about how her own mental health severely declined during this time.

Meghan did make an unexpected appearance in the UK following the queen’s death in September, and the two were said to be close. But since then, relations between the remaining royals and the Sussexes have supposedly deteriorated even further.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ organization Archewell released nearly identical statements confirming that Harry would be attending Charles’ coronation – while Meghan, though invited, will not be going.

This is not the first time the couple have agreed to this arrangement where Meghan stays back in their California home while Harry attends a pivotal royal event.

When pregnant with their second child, Princess Lili, in April 2021, Meghan did not get medical clearance to travel to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral.

The pair may have chosen not to attend the King’s coronation together partly because it falls on the birthday of their son, and Charles’ grandson, Prince Archie, who will be 4 on May 6.

While the exact reasons behind Meghan’s decision not to attend the occasion are still unclear, her supporters are speculating that she is simply putting her own mental health first – and they’re so here for it.

Meghan Markle. The Duchess Of Sussex. Queen Of Protecting Your Peace. pic.twitter.com/wLdV3nfBMR — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) April 12, 2023

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex & Success, is teaching a masterclass on how to value not just your self worth, but your mental health. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

No one, not crown, king, or kin, deserves the sacrifice of your peace. pic.twitter.com/5XKlc3LPM0 — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) April 12, 2023

I'm so proud of Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/ieTX5LVzQT — Dee (@Dee09371086) April 12, 2023

Meghan Markle gives the 2 fingers to the Monarchy and the British press who have treated her with utter contempt. She is choosing her mental health above all. Hope the lot of them (William etc )are happy now that Harry has been forced to attend without his family. pic.twitter.com/aTYnniJgLC — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 12, 2023

Meghan Markle married her soulmate, worked for his family and resigned. She doesn't have any duties for THEM anymore especially when THEY couldn't even protect and defend her and her children. THE END. pic.twitter.com/ThRKktFa03 — 🔎 “Royal Expert” (@spotthesussexes) April 13, 2023

Meghan Markle is done with them for real, she literally said FU and your Cononation, That's MY GIRL!!! 👏🏽❤️🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/8XhdQs9vFv — Selwa 🏽 سلوى (@w_selwa) April 12, 2023

Meghan Markle😍🤩 A woman who knows her worth! Love this for you✨ pic.twitter.com/LvUleSI5aT — Ariel The Mermaid (@sa_squaddie) April 12, 2023

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has only been seen twice in 2023. Both times getting into a car minding her business.



If you are tired of her, it means you spend most of your days reading British tabloids, because that is the only place you will find her daily. — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) April 13, 2023

Watching sizzlers lose their mind about Meghan Markle not going to the coronation 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CY0SUZOtEl — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 12, 2023

How empowering for Meghan Markle to say No to Britain’s most powerful family. A family that held her in contempt & constantly fed her to vultures. Any wife with bad in-laws knows she just took back control.



👏🏽I’m here for Meghan not giving a damn what anyone thinks #Coronation pic.twitter.com/5AKXMtYQ39 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 12, 2023