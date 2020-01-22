Meghan Markle Shares Previously Unseen Photos Of Secret Charity Visit

Meghan Markle paid a visit to one of her first patronages, Mayhew, an international animal charity, just before jetting off to Canada for good.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account, Sussex Royal, shared photos Wednesday from her visit in early January, likely before Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from the royal family.

“Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” read the caption below two photos.

One photo showed the duchess walking into the charity, wearing a dark coat with a blue-and-white-striped outfit underneath. Another picture showed her with her hand on a dog, who was being helped by a nurse.

“The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day,” the caption continued.

Last January, Queen Elizabeth handed down two patronages to Meghan: the National Theatre (a perfect fit for the former “Suits” actress) and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which offers scholarships and “life-changing educational opportunities,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time.

In addition to the charities from the queen and Mayhew, it was also announced that Meghan was working with Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women with interview preparation and styling sessions, and provides them with clothing for interviews.

Meghan has stayed busy since heading back to Canada to reunite with little Archie, while Harry remained in London to negotiate their royal exit.

On Jan. 14, the Duchess of Sussex stopped by Justice for Girls, a Vancouver-based program that addresses “the specific needs and vulnerabilities of girls, particularly in relation to homelessness, poverty, and violence.”

The charity released two photos of the visit and said that Meghan and the women at the organization spoke about “the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership.”

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) January 16, 2020

On the same day, Meghan also stopped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the center captioned a Facebook photo with Meghan.

On Monday, Prince Harry arrived back in Canada to reunite with Meghan and little Archie after over a week apart.

