Meghan Markle released a sweet message to supporters on Wednesday, just after her new book, “The Bench,” reached the #1 spot on The New York Times bestseller list for children’s picture books this week.

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” she said in a release shared on Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation website.

“In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values,” she added. “Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”

The book was inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with the couple’s son, 2-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and looks at the “special bond between father and son — as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

The Duchess of Sussex collaborated on the book, which was released on June 8, with the award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson. She spoke warmly of Robinson’s watercolors in a statement announcing the book’s publication last month.

Leon Neal via Getty Images A illustration of a father and son inside a copy of Meghan Markle's book "The Bench."

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” Meghan said at the time, adding her hope that ”‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Both Meghan and Harry are currently on parental leave following the birth of their second child, a daughter they named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name has incredibly personal ties for the couple, as Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname. Diana is, of course, a tribute to Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales.

Little Lili was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple said in a message﻿ shared two days after their daughter’s birth.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”