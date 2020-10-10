Meghan Markle On 'Almost Unsurvivable' Online Hate She Got While On Maternity Leave

Meghan has been the subject of racist and misogynistic coverage for years and the victim of “hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles,” as lawyers for the duchess said in court documents filed in July.

Harry has repeatedly spoken out against the online hatred aimed at his wife, dating back to 2016, when he confirmed in a statement aimed at tabloids and trolls that he was dating the former “Suits” actor.

During an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in September, the duchess spoke of the “one clear, tangible thing” people can do to stop misinformation.