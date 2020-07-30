Meghan Markle Was Scolded By Palace Aide Over Wearing Revealing Necklace, Book Says

Meghan Markle faced pushback from palace aides during her courtship with Prince Harry, royal insiders Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in excerpts from their new book, “Finding Freedom,” featured in People magazine.
The “Suits” actor received a call from Kensington Palace over a certain necklace that she wore in December 2016 that had little “M” and “H” initials.
“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” Scobie and Durand said.
The call with a senior aide left Meghan feeling “frustrated and emotional,” and she was so “distraught” that she phoned a friend.
“I can’t win. They make out like I’m to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I’m encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message,” the now-Duchess of Sussex reportedly told the unnamed friend.
“I don’t know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer],” she added, according to the friend.
The Sussexes have distanced themselves from the book, which is out Aug. 11, telling HuffPost in a statement last week that they “were not interviewed and did not contribute.”
“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” the book said.
Excerpts of the book serialized last weekend in the U.K. Times revealed the tensions between Harry and his brother, Prince William, and delved deeper into Meghan’s relationship with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
“Finding Freedom” promised that it goes “beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond.”
“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed,” the authors said in a joint statement.