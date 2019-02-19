Meghan Markle Steps Out For Private Trip To New York City

Meghan Markle hopped across the pond reportedly for a private baby shower hosted by friends in New York, just a few months before she’s due to give birth.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed in New York City on Monday night by the Daily Mail, escorted by a security detail. She was seen wearing a long navy coat and a newsboy cap, which helped conceal her face.

The former “Suits” actress jetted into the city on Friday for a five-day trip to catch up with friends and celebrate the upcoming birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The outlet reported that the duchess stepped out at the bakery Ladurée Soho with her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

HuffPost didn’t immediately reach Kensington Palace to confirm details.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle attend the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto.

The U.S. trip comes just a few weeks after the duchess’s father, Thomas Markle, disclosed a private letter she wrote to him after her royal wedding last year. In the letter, dated in August, Meghan begged her father to stop speaking to the press.

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband,” she wrote.

Many of Meghan’s friends have expressed support for the duchess, who hasn’t publicly commented on matters involving her father since before the royal wedding.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Feb. 7.

Actor George Clooney was among those who have defended the duchess, his close friend. He called out journalists in an interview with Australia’s Who Magazine last week.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he told the publication.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

He ominously added: “We’ve seen how that ends.”