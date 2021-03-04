Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Outfit Is Sending Two Messages

So far, the news cycle ahead of the tell-all special has been dominated by previews for the interview and an article leveling allegations of bullying that “saddened” Markle and, a spokesperson for her said, “attacked” her character.

Joe Pugliese/CBS Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which airs on Sunday.

But beyond defending herself against press coverage, the Duchess of Sussex is also known for communicating via her wardrobe choices.

For better or worse, everything Meghan (like Kate Middleton, the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth) wears is dissected by fans and the media, and she sent more than one message with her interview look.

The duchess chose an Armani dress adorned with a lotus flower ― a symbol of rebirth ― for the occasion. After opening up last year about having a miscarriage, Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s second child. And she and Harry are having their own rebirth of sorts by distancing themselves from the royal family and building their own lives in California.

Joe Pugliese/CBS The flower on Meghan's Armani dress is a lotus, which symbolizes rebirth.

She is also wearing a bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana, and that Prince Harry previously used to help create Meghan’s engagement ring. According to People magazine, she wore it “so [Diana] could be with them.”

Though it may not have been the couple’s intention, it’s difficult for royal fans to see the bracelet and not draw parallels between how the media has treated the duchess and how it treated his mother.