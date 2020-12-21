Style & Beauty

The Only 6 Meghan Markle Outfits We Got To See In 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left public life this year, but not before she blessed us with a few epic fashion moments.

So much has happened this year that you may not remember the moment 400 years ago ― in March ― that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their royal duties and began life as private citizens.

Though they have maintained a public presence — signing a massive Netflix deal, advocating for causes close to their hearts, and sharing candid and at times heartbreaking looks into their real lives — 2020 gave us far fewer sightings of the now California-based couple.

They made a couple of appearances in the early months of the year, a goodbye tour of sorts. And Markle turned it out for those appearances ― the blue dress that resulted in an iconic photo, a gorgeous red Safiyaa gown, and the big finale moment: an emerald green Emilia Wickstead ensemble with a fascinator in a matching hue.

Below, a short ― but sweet! ― list of Markle’s best looks of 2020.

THAT Rainy Day Outfit
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 5.
Buttoned Up
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Meghan Markle visits a school in London on March 6.
Radiant in Red
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London on March 7.
Nice Neutrals
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Meghan Markle at Canada House in London on Jan. 7.
Sleeves!
Meghan Markle at the Storytelling Studio in London on March 5.
The Big Finale
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Commonwealth Day in London on March 9, their last appearance as royals.
