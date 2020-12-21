The Only 6 Meghan Markle Outfits We Got To See In 2020

So much has happened this year that you may not remember the moment 400 years ago ― in March ― that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their royal duties and began life as private citizens.

Though they have maintained a public presence — signing a massive Netflix deal, advocating for causes close to their hearts, and sharing candid and at times heartbreaking looks into their real lives — 2020 gave us far fewer sightings of the now California-based couple.

They made a couple of appearances in the early months of the year, a goodbye tour of sorts. And Markle turned it out for those appearances ― the blue dress that resulted in an iconic photo, a gorgeous red Safiyaa gown, and the big finale moment: an emerald green Emilia Wickstead ensemble with a fascinator in a matching hue.

Below, a short ― but sweet! ― list of Markle’s best looks of 2020.