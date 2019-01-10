Meghan Markle Just Made A Big Reveal About The Rest Of Her Royal Life

Meghan Markle, who is settling into royal life quite nicely, will be a patron of four charities in her lifelong role as Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

The former “Suits” actress will take over two patronages from the queen, including the National Theatre (a perfect match for the former Hollywood star) and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which offers scholarships and “life-changing educational opportunities,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The duchess also will work to support Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women with interview preparation and styling sessions (complete with free clothing), as well as with Mayhew, an international animal welfare charity.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London on Jan. 10.

“The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes,” the palace said.

“Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organisations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent.”

The duchess already has privately visited many charities during her time in the U.K., the palace said. Markle stopped by Smart Works on Thursday for her first public appearance at the organization.

During her visit, the duchess spoke with women and volunteers who have benefited from Smart Works, and she helped style some who were there:

CLODAGH KILCOYNE via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex picks out clothes with Patsy Wardally during her visit to Smart Works, a charity to which she has become patron, at St. Charles hospital in west London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex chats with Patsy Wardally as they pick out clothes.

PA Wire/PA Images Meghan picks out a bracelet during her visit.

Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta trench coat and a $218 black, “Eliza” maternity dress from Hatch during the visit, according to People.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together in spring.

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).