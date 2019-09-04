Meghan Markle, David Beckham Mourn Peter Lindbergh's Death At 74

Isa Foltin via Getty Images Peter Lindbergh during the Douglas X Peter Lindbergh campaign launch on May 30, 2018, in Berlin, Germany.

Glowing tributes poured in for Peter Lindbergh after the renowned fashion photographer died on Tuesday. He was 74.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74,” read a statement on Lindbergh’s Instagram page that was posted on Wednesday. “He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void.”

Celebrity friends and collaborators, including Meghan Markle, David Beckham, Linda Evangelista and more, remembered the famed German photographer’s genius and his kindness.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke of her recent collaboration with Lindbergh for Meghan’s guest-edited September Issue of British Vogue. Lindbergh photographed 15 “Forces of Change” for the cover.

“His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup,” read a statement on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, alongside a photo of Lindbergh and Meghan smiling together.

“‘Forces for Change’ was the [sic] one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed.”

David Beckham also posted a sweet tribute to his friend by way of a black and white Instagram photographer of the two and a heartbreaking salutation.

“I’m finding it difficult to come up with the words to explain how much I loved, admired and respected Peter,” the former soccer player wrote. “Not only was he an incredible talent, but he was one of the kindest and most inspiring people I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. We have lost a legend and an amazing human being...”

Iconic ’90s supermodel Linda Evangelista, who was photographed by Lindbergh countless times, said she was also “heartbroken” by his death.