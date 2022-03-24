Meghan Markle's First Teaser For Her New Podcast 'Archetypes' Is Here

The Duchess of Sussex's new podcast is set to explore labels that hold women back. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s new podcast has a name ― “Archetypes” ― and its first teaser.

Spotify on Thursday released the official title ― a play on the name of Prince Harry and Meghan’s charity Archewell ― and a clip of the highly anticipated project, which is produced in conjunction with the royal couple’s Archewell Audio production company.

The “Archetypes” podcast is a place “where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” Meghan says in the teaser.

“I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives,” the Duchess of Sussex adds in the clip. “And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Meghan has spoken openly about being the target of hateful speech on social media and the internet, and the impact of “hundreds of thousands” of inaccurate articles about her as she married into the royal family and fell under the international spotlight.

Spotify, which secured a major multiyear deal with the royals in 2020, produced the project in partnership with its Gimlet Media branch and Archewell Audio. Executive producers are Meghan; Ben Browning, head of content at Archewell; and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio, according to a statement shared with HuffPost. Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt, and Julie McNamara also are listed as executive producers.

An Archewell spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost last week that the podcast will be released in the summer of 2022, although there is no exact date.

It was unclear whether the Sussexes will continue their relationship beyond that with the streaming giant, which came under fire in recent months for its partnership with star podcaster Joe Rogan.

The duke and duchess released a statement in January expressing concern about Rogan’s spreading of misinformation, especially on COVID-19, though they did not mention him by name.

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in the statement, shared with HuffPost. “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis,” the statement added. “We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

The royal couple were continuing conversations with Spotify’s senior leadership to emphasize the importance of trust, safety and transparency, an Archewell spokesperson told HuffPost last week.