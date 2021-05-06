The little one is currently seventh in line to the throne, but does not have a title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son recently made a brief appearance on his parent’s Archewell Audio holiday special on Spotify in December and in home footage shown during the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

During the CBS primetime special, Harry spoke about his love of going for walks with Archie and the family and hanging out at the beach.