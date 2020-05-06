Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave fans a rare peek at their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in celebration of his first birthday on Wednesday.

The Sussexes shared a video of Meghan reading “Duck! Rabbit” for his birthday on the Save the Children UK Instagram account. The sweet clip was captured by Harry.

As Meghan reads the book, Archie helps flip pages:

At the end of the video, Harry and Meghan cheer. The prince shouts “Bravo!” just Archie puts the book in his mouth and then smiles at his dad.

The video is part of the #SaveWithStories campaign in the UK and US, which will provide both food and learning resources to children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the couple encourages those who can donate to do so.

In the US, the #SaveWithStories campaign benefits the organizations Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, while all funds raised in the UK will go toward Save the Children UK.

Save the Children UK/Instagram

The rest of the royal family also marked Archie’s birthday by posting on social media.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a photo of the entire family at Archie’s christening with the caption, “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈”

Prince Charles posted a black and white photo with Harry and Archie, also taken at the little one’s christening:

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈



This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.



📸 Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020

Queen Elizabeth marked the occasion by sharing a picture of herself and Prince Philip meeting Archie, alongside Harry, Meghan and the duchesses’ mom, Doria Ragland.

“Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈🎉” reads the caption on the photo.

Little Archie weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces when he was born. Meghan told the press at the time that her son had the “sweetest temperament” and was “really calm.”

“He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days,” she said, while Harry added that he was having a great time as a new father.

“Parenting is amazing,” he said. “It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

Little Archie is seventh in line to the throne but does not have a title.

A lot has changed in the year since Archie was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January and officially completed their transition on March 31.

The family relocated to Los Angeles from their temporary home in Canada and are currently on the hunt for a house.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Many around the world celebrated Archie’s birthday, and the Sussexes’ online supporters came together to donate to various charities in honor of Archie and his parents.

Through their social media campaign #SussexGreatForest, the community known as the Sussex Squad planted over 111,500 trees in honor of Archie’s birthday.

