Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Sweet Christmas Card Is Finally Here

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card made its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday, much to the delight of royal fans everywhere.

The card features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside their son, Archie, and two dogs, Pula and Guy.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the sweet card says.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

The print is an artistic rendering of an original photo taken by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, earlier this month, a spokesperson for the couple told HuffPost.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” the spokesperson said.

The holiday card was shared on Twitter by the international animal charity Mayhew, of which Meghan is patron.

Mayhew also shared a note alongside the photo of the card.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” the tweet said. “From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.”

Meghan also revealed in a Christmas message posted on the charity’s website that the Sussex family made a personal donation to Mayhew, along with several other charities.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind,” the duchess wrote. “From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

Last year, the couple ― who spent their holiday sabbatical in Canada instead of joining the royal family at Sandringham in England in 2019 ― released their holiday card through the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Last year’s digital card showed Meghan and Harry posing in front of a Christmas tree and smiling at baby Archie, clad in a cozy sweater. In his first-ever Christmas card, the little one was busy staring down the camera.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the sparkly electronic card read. “From our family to yours.”

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posing on a hay bale alongside a monstrous stack of firewood and their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and little Prince Louis, 2.

Louis appears to be laughing at something in the snapshot, which was taken this fall by photographer Matt Porteous at the family’s home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Matt Porteous The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official 2020 Christmas card, featuring their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared their official Christmas card last week.

The photo shows the two sitting on a bench in the sun, surrounded by flowers, in Birkhall, Scotland.

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.



The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/rL274Dpw2E — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 16, 2020

Though the royal family will not spend Christmas together as they normally do, or greet parishioners and locals on their way to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church, one thing remains the same: the queen’s Christmas address.

The speech will air on BBC One at its usual time slot of 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, though there will be a technological twist.

POOL New / Reuters Queen Elizabeth poses after recording her annual Christmas Day message at Windsor Castle for a picture released on Dec. 24, 2019.

Amazon announced over the weekend that for the first time ever, users will be able to listen to the queen’s speech on Amazon Echo.

According to The Guardian, all one will have to say is: “Alexa, play the queen’s Christmas Day message.”

