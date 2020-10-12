“Isn’t that funny ― it was about a year ago that someone asked me that,” Meghan said. “We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted.”

Harry added that Meghan was breastfeeding Archie at the time, which the duchess likened to “running a marathon.”

“Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed,” she said. “But at the end [of filming for a documentary], the journalist asked me if I was OK. And I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world.”