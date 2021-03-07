Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Sex Of Second Child In Oprah Interview

“He needs to be safe,” the duchess told Oprah. “If you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect their protection — we haven’t created this monster machine around us, in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve [The Firm] allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”

In the interview, Meghan also revealed that certain people ― who both she and Harry refused to name ― raised “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin color would be.