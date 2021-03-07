Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Sex Of Second Child In Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby girl!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the happy announcement together during their prime-time special with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. Their couple’s baby girl is due this summer.
“It’s a girl,” the duke said, adding “Two it is” ― something he previously confirmed in a Vogue UK interview with Dr. Jane Goodall.
The royals revealed that they were having their second child in a sweet announcement on Valentine’s Day.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to HuffPost.
Photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the Sussexes, took the black and white photo below on an iPad (while social distancing) to celebrate the family’s newest addition:
Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.
While it was previously thought that the couple didn’t want to give Archie a title, Meghan told Oprah that the royals actually made the decision ― which would mean Archie wouldn’t have royal security, either.
“He needs to be safe,” the duchess told Oprah. “If you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect their protection — we haven’t created this monster machine around us, in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve [The Firm] allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”
In the interview, Meghan also revealed that certain people ― who both she and Harry refused to name ― raised “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin color would be.
Harry said that “that conversation” was one that he was “never going to share.”
“At the time, it was awkward. I was a little bit shocked,” the duke said.
