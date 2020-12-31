Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Goal To 'Build A Better World'

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.

“In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

“We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time.”