Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Issue Message Of Hope Amid Coronavirus Panic

Amid the chaos, panic and loneliness surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered followers a message of hope, assistance and community on Wednesday.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” read their message on Sussex Royal’s Instagram account. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

The royals called people stepping up to COVID-19 “awe-inspiring” and praised those who are working on the front lines and behind the scenes to help. The Sussexes said they will do their part to keep their followers informed, as well as share uplifting stories along the way.

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty,” the two said in a statement. “From posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.”

Should the Sussexes find out that they interacted with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, they will “act accordingly,” a royals source told Omid Scobie, royal editor-at-large for Harper’s Bazaar, on Tuesday.

The information comes after the prince attended an event with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton on March 6. Just two days prior, Hamilton had hugged actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian prime minister, at the WE Day UK in London. Elba and Trudeau have since tested positive for COVID-19.

As Harry and Meghan take precautions, most of the royal family has also been scaling back and canceling public appearances.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, announced last week that they had canceled their royal tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan that was set to take place from March 17 to March 25.

Though the Prince of Wales hasn’t yet completely stopped appearances in the U.K., he’s made an effort to greet people with a “namaste” as opposed to shaking hands.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles attend the Commonwealth Day reception on March 9, 2020, in London.

Buckingham Palace also announced Tuesday that while the queen is still taking audiences at the palace this week, she will leave the city earlier than planned to head to Windsor Castle for Easter break. She will likely stay later than planned as well.

The palace said the queen is also canceling garden parties and the annual Maundy Service, though the fate of Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan has yet to be determined.

Prince William, whose children are currently doing remote learning due to school closures, also issued a message via video on Wednesday:

The Duke of Cambridge is the first member of the royal family to speak out on #COVID19 in a video appeal for the @NatEmergTrust recorded today at Kensington Palace: pic.twitter.com/1MfQhFaCOb — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 18, 2020

