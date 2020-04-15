Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a donation of nearly $113,000 to the charity Feeding Britain, using money they made from the BBC broadcast of their royal wedding on May 19, 2018. The charity has boosted its food programs to help the increasing numbers of hungry children and families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple is “delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told HuffPost.

The president of Feeding Britain, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, has been a consequential figure in the lives of the duke and duchess. He presided over their 2018 wedding and baptized Meghan into the Church of England prior to the nuptials in a private ceremony.

“The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19,” the couple’s spokesperson added in a statement.

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, on May 19, 2018.

The donation was first reported by Town & Country, which cited a statement from Andrew Forsey, national director of Feeding Britain, calling the gift a “godsend.” The leftover funds from Meghan and Harry’s wedding recently became available as the coronavirus pandemic emerged, according to the outlet.

Harry and Meghan paid a visit to Feeding Britain’s first supermarket in January 2019. Their spokesperson said the couple has “particularly fond memories” of that trip, “especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others.”

Anthony Devlin via Getty Images Harry and Meghan officially open 'Number 7', a 'Feeding Birkenhead' citizen’s supermarket and community café, on Jan. 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are now residing in Los Angeles after stepping back from their royal duties last month, revealed the new name of their future charity last week after it was reported in The Telegraph.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the Sussexes said in a statement about their new, nonprofit, to be called Archewell.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” the couple continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

