Meghan Markle, Prince Harry React To Boy Saying 'F**k' In Front Of Them

A young actor seemed totally unbothered that he cursed in front of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the two’s royal visit to Bristol.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were touring the Bristol Old Vic Theatre and speaking to members of the theatre’s outreach program on Friday when the boy, who was presenting, let the swear word slip.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, fucking around on the stage,” the cursing kid said as the duke and duchess looked on.

The former “Suits” actresses’s eyes widened before she burst into laughter. Harry keeled over ― feigning shock ― and put both hands on his knees. The hilarious moment was captured by Sarah Turnnidge, a reporter for Bristol Live.

In addition to visiting the theatre, the couple stopped by Empire Fighting Chance, a boxing charity that aims to “fight the impact of deprivation on the lives of young people.”

There, the two met with local kids who participated in the program. Harry ― who says he likes to box ― looked like he was really enjoying himself.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry chats with Lestyn Jones and Sarah Lucey during a visit to the boxing charity Empire Fighting Chance in Bristol.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry meet 7-year-old Aziah Selassie during their visit to Empire Fighting Chance.

Harry and Meghan were gifted personalized his-and-hers boxing gloves during the visit, with “The Duke of Sussex” and “The Duchess of Sussex” in gold lettering.

Meghan will be given a pair of personalised boxing gloves when she and Harry visit Empire Fighting Chance later in Bristol - and there’s a pair for Harry too! pic.twitter.com/ZKzHDIwAGz — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2019

Later, the duke and duchess stopped by the charity One25, which offers support and resources for former and current female sex workers, to learn more about the organization.

The two spoke with volunteers and helped prepare snacks. Meghan wrote sweet messages for some of sex workers on the bananas, including affirmations like “You are special!” “You are strong!” and “You are brave!”

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Meghan wrote affirmations on bananas for snack bags that the charity distributes.

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Meghan and Prince Harry in the One25 kitchen with a volunteer.

