Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Make Their First Appearance After Surprise Visit With The Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official appearance at a friends and family reception at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. The games, which are a Paralympic-style multisport event for wounded service people, officially kick off on Saturday.

The event took place at Nations Home, within Invictus Games Park, and was hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Harry wore a suit, while Meghan donned a chic white, oversized suit with coordinating heels and clutch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games on Friday in The Hague, Netherlands. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex attends a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on Friday. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

On Saturday, both the duke and duchess will attend the Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge prior to the games’ opening ceremonies, where they are both expected to deliver remarks.

It was only recently confirmed that Meghan would attend the games; it is unclear how long she will stay.

On their way to the event, the couple stopped at Windsor Castle to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Charles.