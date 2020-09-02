Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found the perfect way to honor the late Princess Diana on Aug. 31, the 23rd anniversary of her tragic death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles on Monday to garden with the kids, read stories and talk about nutrition. The center, which is associated with the Assistance League of Los Angeles, provides schooling to children ages 3 to 5 from low-income families.

Meghan and Harry brought along forget-me-not seeds to plant Diana’s favorite flower in her memory.

MATT SAYLES/ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES Planting in the garden with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the kids were very excited to use their new elephant watering cans.

MATT SAYLES/ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES Along with the forget-me-nots, the kids planted tomatoes, squash and sweet pea, just to name a few.

MATT SAYLES/ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES In addition to gardening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read aloud a few books, including "Jack and the Beanstalk."

The center shared photos from the Sussexes’ visit on Instagram and said that the two spent time with the children, “sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating.”

“We truly appreciate their time and care for our students,” the center said. Both Harry and Meghan have visited the school in the past to volunteer.

Recently, Harry and Prince William issued a joint statement regarding a statue they’ve commissioned in honor of their mother to recognize “her positive impact in the UK and around the world.”

The statue’s progress has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will be installed next year on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. Designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, it will stand in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, which is where Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.

“The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the statement said.

Shaun Botterill via Getty Images Harry and William issued a joint statement last week giving an update on a project in memory of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, when a car in which she was a passenger crashed in Paris. William was just 15 at the time and Harry was 12.

The Duke of Sussex said last year in the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” that his mother’s death is “a wound that festers.”

“I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he said. “So, in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!